 Bollywood Duo Vishal-Sheykhar To Perform In Singapore On October 4
Bollywood musical duo Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, popularly known as Vishal-Sheykhar, will perform in Singapore on October 4.

connectedtoindia.comUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Vishal (left) and Sheykhar. | www.instagram.com/teamvishalshekhar

The singer-composer duo will be performing in a single gig at The Star Theatre.

The act will start at 7:30 pm and will continue till 9:30 pm.

Vishal-Sheykhar have served as music directors in several hit Bollywood movies such as Dus, Ek Tha Tiger, Jhankar Beats, Om Shanti Om, Bharat, Pathan, Sultan, Anjaana Anajaani, Ra One, War, Student of the Year, Fighter, and others.

Both Dadlani and Ravjiani are singers too, and have sung for films.

Tickets for the show will be available at https://sg.bookmyshow.com/events/TEAMVS24

The prices start from SGD 60.

Announcing the event on social media, the Little India Shopkeepers & Heritage Association (LiSHA) stated: “Get ready to rock because Vishal-Shekhar are coming to town!

“The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Vishal-Shekhar are about to hit the stage, in less than a month and it’s going to be EPIC! 🌟🙌 If you’re ready to experience some amazing live music, let’s get pumped!

“Get your tickets today at book my show

“Don’t miss out on this chance to sing along to all your favorite hits and have a blast with friends!

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)

