Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: The chaos around clutter

In this age of consumerism and materialism, clutter means stress. I can’t clutter, I like my space, I like minimal stuff, and I like cleanliness. I don’t like to see things accumulating. I need to sort my wardrobe every month! I literally do a spring clean every now and then.
Clutter can be very unhealthy. Declut-tering can make you happy and feel at peace, mentally. Personally, I believe that it improves your overall health — not just mental, but physical health as well. If you organise a room, you get rid of things, you pick up what is trash, you donate what is good and can be put to use — this generates a feeling of wellness within me, when I clear all the clutter from my room.
For me, clutter causes anxiety. Although for some people it could be quite different and they may be pretty laid-back about this stuff and not care about it as much, I don’t feel the same way.
Recently, I read a research that said that clutter increases stress levels and makes a person feel depressed, tired and anxious. It has a physical health impact on a person as opposed to clearing things out. You can derive good energy from de-cluttering your space. I’m a firm believer of positive energy and negative energy. Whenever there’s a lot of clutter, it generates negativity within me and in my surroundings.
When I take the things that have been accumulating for months and that I don’t really need out of my house, it brings me a sense of satisfaction and peace. Everybody should try and make an effort to clean and clear up your space, whether it’s the living room or kitchen or bedroom. Pick any room and just begin. It will feel like therapy to your soul.
Like I said, I declutter once a month with help from my staff. If I have to send some gifts and a festival is around the corner, I won’t be able to go about my day looking at them stacked up in my home. I will make sure I send it out the first chance I get. And, if due to some reason I don’t get around to sending it, my stress levels really hit the roof. I need to de-clutter, I cannot keep things just lying around. Once a month or once in two months if I’m not travelling, I make sure I do a thorough cleanse of the space.
Sometimes we are so attached to our material possessions, even things that we haven’t used in years. But we simply can’t get ourselves to give them away or get rid of them. However, you can’t keep everything. If there’s something you have a strong sentimental attachment to, you can keep it, but not everything you own will elicit the same feelings within you.
For example, I’ve made a separate drawer for the things that I like and that hold a special meaning for me over the years. Decluttering can change your life, for the better. I’m a spiritual person and I believe in vastu, and according to me, clutter attracts bad energy. So, I get rid of all of it as soon as I can. I’m very particular and organised in these matters.
Try the benefits of decluttering, it will make you a happier person. You’ll think more positively. You’ll probably even sleep better. There are several other psychological benefits to decluttering, which you’ll soon discover once you get down to it.
Creative head for ‘R’ Jewelry by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Sam & friends, this gorgeous sibling of Ranbir Kapoor keeps it effortlessly classy.
