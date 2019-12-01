Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: The chaos around clutter

When I take the things that have been accumulating for months and that I don’t really need out of my house, it brings me a sense of satisfaction and peace. Everybody should try and make an effort to clean and clear up your space, whether it’s the living room or kitchen or bedroom. Pick any room and just begin. It will feel like therapy to your soul.

Like I said, I declutter once a month with help from my staff. If I have to send some gifts and a festival is around the corner, I won’t be able to go about my day looking at them stacked up in my home. I will make sure I send it out the first chance I get. And, if due to some reason I don’t get around to sending it, my stress levels really hit the roof. I need to de-clutter, I cannot keep things just lying around. Once a month or once in two months if I’m not travelling, I make sure I do a thorough cleanse of the space.

Sometimes we are so attached to our material possessions, even things that we haven’t used in years. But we simply can’t get ourselves to give them away or get rid of them. However, you can’t keep everything. If there’s something you have a strong sentimental attachment to, you can keep it, but not everything you own will elicit the same feelings within you.

For example, I’ve made a separate drawer for the things that I like and that hold a special meaning for me over the years. Decluttering can change your life, for the better. I’m a spiritual person and I believe in vastu, and according to me, clutter attracts bad energy. So, I get rid of all of it as soon as I can. I’m very particular and organised in these matters.

Try the benefits of decluttering, it will make you a happier person. You’ll think more positively. You’ll probably even sleep better. There are several other psychological benefits to decluttering, which you’ll soon discover once you get down to it.

Creative head for ‘R’ Jewelry by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Sam & friends, this gorgeous sibling of Ranbir Kapoor keeps it effortlessly classy.

— Co-ordinated by Pearl Mathias