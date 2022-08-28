e-Paper Get App

Nokia 8210 4G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4, OnePlus 10T: Smartphones to have on your radar

FPJ Features DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
article-image

Nokia 8210 4G

The classic Nokia 8210 4G is back with new features but the old look. It is perfect amalgamation of durability and long lasting battery life and intuitive user interface, making it simpler and easier to use. Nokia 8210 4G is a new addition to the ‘Originals’ family, which celebrates the iconic Nokia 8210 4G launched in 1999 at Paris Fashion Week. The phone has a big 2.8-inch display, in-build MP3 player, wireless and wired FM radio, camera, and fan-favourite games like Snake. It also boosts of dual SIM VoLTE voice call capability. The phone is available in two colour variants-blue and red.

Price: Rs 3,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4

South Korean major Samsung unveiled the fourth generation of foldable smartphones -- Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 -- with hyper-fast 5G. Touted as the toughest foldables ever, the Flip4 and Fold4 come with armor Aluminum frames and hinge cover, along with exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the cover screen and rear glass. Galaxy Z Flip4 is available in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue finishes while Galaxy Z Fold4 in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black, along with Burgundy colours. The Flip4 has an upgraded camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. It boosts of 3,700mAh battery with super-fast charging. Fold4 offers an upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30x Space Zoom lens, along with a variety of camera modes.

Price: Flip4 is Rs 89,999 onwards; Fold4 is Rs 1,54,999 onwards

article-image

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus has skipped the OnePlus 10 and moved directly to 10T, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It has a 6.7-inch 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen, 16MP selfie camera, 50MP primary camera, joined by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units. It is powered by 4,800 mAh battery. The smartphone is available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colours with two memory options - 8GB/128GB and 12G/256GB.

Price: Rs 49,999 onwards

article-image

