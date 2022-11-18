International Men's Day 2022: 3 places in Mumbai that are offer special discounts for men

Tomorrow is International Men's Day, a day to celebrate and honour all the gentlemen out there. This day can be celebrated in many ways, but what could be more amazing than taking them out for a treat? As they say, 'the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach,' so why not make them feel equally special? Here are some place in the city which are offering discounts just for men to make their day even more special.

Independence Brewing Company:

A glass of beer with his favourite food is never a disappointment. Independence Brewing Company's special offer gets you a beer just at INR 19. Yes, you heard it right! A freshly brewed craft beer at just under INR 20 is only available for men on November 19 after their first beer.

When: 19th Nov, Saturday

Where: Independence Brewing Co [IBC] all outlets.

Mad Over Donuts:

To make International Men's Day even more special, you can give them 'a chocolate box of happiness' and 'a signature box of bites by Mad Over Donuts.'

You can make the gift even more special by making it a customised for your men to express your love through a special note.

Make them feel special with these tiny sweet notes which are overloaded with cocoa.

When: 18th and 19 th November 2022

Where: Across all Mad Over Donuts stores, the MOD website, and online.

Price: 375 INR onwards.

The Finch:

The Finch has brought a special offer to make this year's International Men’s Day more special. Expect 1+1 on beer and Indian-made foreign liquors. Which is specially brewed from their own micro-brewery.

The beers on offer include, Kolsch (lager), Pip N' Peel (cider), Cloud Black (oatmeal stout), Wizard of Wit (Belgian wit), and Barbara Weiss (hefeweizen), to name a few.

When: 19th November Saturday

Where: Finch Mumbai