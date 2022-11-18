International Men's Day 2022: Here are some quirky wishes to send the men in your life on their day

November 19 is celebrated as International Men's Day to celebrate and honour all the men out there, regardless of age.

Boys are taught to be masculine from birth; they are always expected to do all of the hard work; they are always expected to be the breadwinners of the family.

Due to which they often forget about expressing feelings, because they have been taught 'men don't cry.'

And even we as family, sometimes take the men in our lives for granted, and we don't always tell them how important they are to us. So tomorrow is the day where you can tell all the men in your life how special they are to you.

To express your feelings, here are five wishes that you can use to make them feel special.