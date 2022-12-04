TickTick, Waterllama, and more.. top apps of the week

TickTick

This is a to-do list app that is rapidly expanding and provides a wide range of functionality on virtually any platform you can think of. Due to natural language processing, adding tasks is quick. Additionally, the desktop versions feature a universal keyboard shortcut, and the mobile versions have widgets and pinned alerts, making it simple to add a task before returning to what you were doing. Lists, tags, and due dates can be used to arrange tasks, and every task can have subtasks added to it.

Available: Android and iOS

Casual: Visual Project and Process Management

With its incredible visual capabilities, Casual offers a new approach to managing tasks and projects. You can simply plan your chores by outlining them in a flowchart. An innovative tool called Casual makes task interdependence easier to see. To learn about certain features of projects, such as who is handling which duties, you don't need to click on tabs. This app is available for you to test-drive without cost.

Available: Android and iOS

Waterllama: Water tracker

Waterllama water tracker app sends reminders to drink water regularly. Waterllama water minder calculates how much do you need to drink water according to your activity level, body weight, climate, and gender (male, female, pregnant or breastfeeding mom). You can stay motivated by joining healthy challenges like Weight Loss Sloth, which will prompt you to drink water only to help you with intermittent fasting. Waterllama free water drinking app features: track water intake, smart reminders, water reminder apple watch app, streaks, water intake goal calculator, custom daily water goal, llama character, water intake calendar, lock screen widgets, water cup size, Oz/Ml units, Apple Health sync and more.

Available: iOS

Locket Widget

Locket is a widget that shows live photos from your friends and Home Screen. You and best friends will get to see new pictures from each other every time you unlock your phone. It’s a little glimpse of what everyone’s up to throughout the day. As you and friends snap Lockets, you’ll build up a history of all images sent. Share them out as photos or use our video recap feature to stitch together the memories of you and your friends, capturing those “love it” moments. Decorate your home screen with more photos and images dedicated to your crush or your bestie. Add the “Crush” or “Best Friend” picture widget, and see photos only from that person. Plus, you can send images just to that person too!

Available: Android and iOS