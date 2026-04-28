'Zyada Zoom Mat Karna...': Karisma Kapoor Warns Paparazzi Not To Shoot Her Inappropriately - Watch Video

Karisma Kapoor Warns Paparazzi |

A lot of actresses have earlier warned paparazzi not to shoot them inappropriately while clicking pictures and recording videos. Joining the list is Karisma Kapoor. A video of the 90s star has gone viral on social media, in which she is seen telling the paparazzi not to zoom in on her.

Karisma, along with Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Jaaved Jaaferi, will be seen as a judge on the show India's Best Dancer Season 5. All the judges were posing for the paparazzi outside the set, and after the pictures and videos were done, Karisma told the paps, "Zyada zoom mat karna (Don't zoom too much)." Watch the video below...

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Netizens React To Karisma Kapoor's Video

Reacting to the video, a Reddit user wrote, "The fact that this needs to be told to grown-ass individuals! (sic)." Another user wrote, "It's actually sad (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "BREAKING NEWS: A mother of two kids, an established actress, and most importantly a woman asks grown @ss men to be decent and basic human beings having basic ettiquites required to be in a society (sic)." Check out the comments below...

India's Best Dancer Season 5 Release Date

India's Best Dancer Season 5 will premiere on Sony TV on May 9, 2026. A few days ago, the channel had shared a promo with Jaaved Jaaferi and captioned it as, "From defining Bollywood swag to owning freestyle before it was cool, Bollywood’s OG dancer, Jaaved Jaaferi, joins the India's Best Dancer stage. 🔥 This season is all about India Wala Dance, where Bollywood meets freestyle, and every style tells a story (sic)."

Karisma Kapoor Upcoming Projects

When it comes to films, Karisma was last seen in the 2024 release Murder Mubarak. She has a web series titled Brown lined up, but it is not yet known when the show will be released.

Meanwhile, we are sure fans of the actress are eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screens soon.