Designer Manish Malhotra's Mother Dies At 94; Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor & Others Arrive To Pay Tribute

Manish Malhotra mother death |

Famed fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s mother, Garima Malhotra, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at the age of 94. In an official statement, Manish’s team shared, “With gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we share the peaceful passing of our beloved mother at the age of 94,” as per HT. The note further reflected on her long and fulfilling journey, remembering her as someone who leaves behind cherished memories, generations of love, and a lasting legacy for her family.

Funeral Details

Garima Malhotra’s funeral will be held on Friday, March 20, 2026, at 10 am at the Hindu Crematorium in Santa Cruz West, Mumbai. The family has invited friends, well-wishers, and members of the industry to join in offering prayers and bidding her a respectful farewell.

Celebrities Pay Their Respects

Several members of the film fraternity visited Manish Malhotra’s residence to express their condolences. Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani along with Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor were among those seen offering their support and paying their last respects during this difficult time.