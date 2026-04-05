Karisma Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Regal Chanderi Silk Suit | Pictures Inside

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 05, 2026
Karisma Kapoor turned heads effortlessly at the promotional event recently, embracing timeless elegance in a rich ethnic ensemble.
She wore a stunning Darika Kurta Set by Jigar Mali, priced at ₹50,500, perfectly blending heritage craftsmanship with modern grace.
The bottle green kurta in luxurious Chanderi silk added a regal depth to the look, making it both festive and sophisticated.
Intricate antique gold dori and hand-embroidered detailing on the kurta elevated the outfit, highlighting fine artisanal work.
Her choice of traditional jewellery, including a statement choker and matching earrings, complemented the outfit’s rich tones beautifully.
The sleek, center-parted bun added a classic touch, keeping the focus on her outfit and jewellery.
Her makeup featured glowing skin, defined eyes, and a muted lip, striking the perfect balance between subtlety and glamour.