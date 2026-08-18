 'Zoya Akhtar Said Sorry...': Actress Niki Walia Recalls Losing Shefali Shah’s Role In Dil Dhadakne Do Days Before Shooting
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'Zoya Akhtar Said Sorry...': Actress Niki Walia Recalls Losing Shefali Shah’s Role In Dil Dhadakne Do Days Before Shooting

Niki Walia recalled losing a role in Dil Dhadakne Do after preparations for the project were seemingly complete. The actress said Zoya Akhtar had flown her from the UK, and her dates were fixed for the shoot. "They even took my passport," Niki recalled.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 18, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
'Zoya Akhtar Said Sorry...': Actress Niki Walia Recalls Losing Shefali Shah’s Role In Dil Dhadakne Do Days Before Shooting
Niki Walia Reveals She Was Replaced By Shefali In Dil Dhadakne Do | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Niki Walia, who has appeared in films including Shandaar, Guilty, Tara vs. Bilal, Double XL, and Neeyat, has revealed that Shefali Shah’s role in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do was initially offered to her. Recalling the experience, Niki said everything had seemingly been finalised before the role was ultimately taken away from her.

Niki Walia Reveals She Was Replaced By Shefali Shah In Dil Dhadakne Do

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"Woh yaha tak aakar, wapas le liya gaya mujhse. Unke apne reasons honge. But meri cruise ki dates sab fixed thi. Sab kuch ho gaya tha. Zoya Akhtar ne mujhe UK se khaas fly karke bulaya tha," Niki told Buzzzooka Prime, explaining that Zoya had specifically flown her from the UK for the project.

Niki recalled that she had completed scene readings and that the team appeared satisfied with her performance. She also said that the makers had taken her passport and booked her dates. At the time, she was preparing to go on a cruise for two to three months and had even begun preparing her family for her absence.

Zoya Akhtar Apologised

However, everything changed just before she was scheduled to leave India. “We did the scene readings, everything. They were okay with it. They even took my passport. The dates were booked too,” she recalled. Niki said Zoya then apologised and told her that, due to an 'internal decision', they would not be proceeding with her.

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'I Do Regret'

Despite the disappointment, Niki said she has accepted the decision and believes that what is meant to happen will eventually happen. However, she admitted that she still wishes she had been able to play the role.

Niki also reflected on why she believes the makers ultimately chose Shefali Shah. She said she felt completely suited to the character but believed it may have been a creative decision, with the team perhaps feeling that her personality came across as stronger.

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