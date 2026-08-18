'We Are On It...': Zoya Akhtar Hints At Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Sequel; Reveals She Got 'Abused' In DMs

Zoya Akhtar Hints At Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 | Instagram

Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, starring Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Kalki Koechlin, is undoubtedly one of the best films made in Bollywood. The movie was released 15 years ago, but it is still loved by the audience, and recently, in an interview, Zoya hinted at a sequel to ZNMD.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter India about the sequel, she said, "We are on it. Let's just put it that way. We don't know what will happen and what won't. If we find something that is and if we get to a place that it feels correct catching these characters today, that will be nice."

When Zoya was asked about the viral advertisement featuring Hrithik, Abhay, and Farhan, she said, "People thought it was a trailer, and then I got abused in my DMs saying like 'this is not funny'."

Well, we are sure fans of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara are eagerly waiting to watch the sequel to the film and watch their favourite characters Arjun, Imraan, and Kabir together on the big screens again.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Box Office Collection

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara had minted Rs. 153.10 crore gross worldwide, and it was a hit at the box office. The film also won multiple awards, including National Awards for Best Choreography and Best Audiography.

Zoya Akhtar Movies

Zoya is known for directing and producing some wonderful movies and web series. Her latest directorial was The Archies, which was released on Netflix and marked the debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and the audience.

Her next directorial has not yet been announced, but everyone is eagerly waiting to watch a film directed by Zoya on the big screen.