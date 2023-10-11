'Zombie': Saba Azad Gets TROLLED For Dancing On Lakme Fashion Week 2023's Ramp In Delhi (WATCH) |

Saba Azad is currently in Delhi for Lakme Fashion Week 2023. On Tuesday, she opened the ramp alongside Karisma Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and other models for the clothing label Raw Mango.

For day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week 2023 today, Saba stunned in a shimmery outfit; however, today she was performing with her Madboy/Mink bandmate Imaad Shah for Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini.

However, the Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge actress was trolled for dancing on the ramp. Many netizens in the comments section asked if she was 'drunk.' While another person called her a 'zombie.'

Check it out:

A user wrote, "Aisa lg raha hai isko mata aa gayi hai." While another user added, "Michael Jackson ki atma agayi iske andar lagta hai." Another netizen commented, "Ruining professionalism of ramp!" "I thought she was drunk," said another.

On the work front, Saba is basking in the success of her recently released web series Who's Your Gynac?. It explores the journey of Dr. Vidhushi Kothari, played by Azad.

Meanwhile, currently, the Rocket Boys actress is in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan. The duo have been dating each other for quite sometime now. They are often spotted together at film parties, family function, events as well as lunch and dinner outings.