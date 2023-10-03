'Feel Like Sh*t': Saba Azad Opens Up On Receiving Hate For Dating Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan has found love once again in Saba Azad after his divorce with first wife Sussanne Khan. The two have been painting B-Town red with their love, and while the couple is in a happy space, Saba often finds herself on the receiving end of hate on social media.

The actress, who is currently seen playing the lead in Who's Your Gynac, has now finally ended her silence on all the hate and negativity comes her way on social media, largely due to her relationship with the superstar.

She also stated that she is a very private person and does not enjoy the fact that her personal life is discussed to widely on the internet.

'I am not made of stone': Saba Azad

During a recent interview, Saba shared that it was very "daunting" for her in the beginning when she would get surrounded by paparazzi and media. "It was scary. I won't lie. I felt exposed in a way I never felt before," she admitted.

Addressing the hate she has been receiving ever since she made her relationship with Hrithik official, Saba stated that it took her some time to learn to ignore the chatter around her.

"Hatred is palpable. I am not made of stone, it hits you. You feel like sh*t. There are days when you wake up and you wonder what did I do to anyone? What did I do to you? I am living my life, you live yours? Why are you waiting for my blood?" she said.

She, however, went on to say that she has realised that she has nothing to do with the hate and negativity and she has learned to be at peace with it.

Hrithik-Saba's relationship

Hrithik and Saba reportedly began talking after the Krrish actor was smitten by a singing video of the latter and dropped a text on social media.

Soon, love blossomed between the two, and they even made their relationship official last year at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, when they walked in hand-in-hand.

The two are often seen trotting across the globe and spending quality time with each other. Recently, Saba was also a part of the Ganeshotsav celebrations at the Roshan household.