Zeenat Aman Shares Throwback Photo Smoking Cigarette With Dimple Kapadia: 'Enjoyed Few In My Late Teens'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who has been grabbing eyeballs with her social media presence and elaborated captions, dropped a surprise throwback post on Tuesday with actress Dimple Kapadia and filmmaker Joy Mukherjee, and reminisced their time together.

In the photo, Zeenat can be seen wearing a casual top and wide-legged pants, which she claimed were hers, and smoking a cigarette. Opening up about her smoking habit, she wrote that she would smoke several cigarettes in a day in her late teens and early 30s, but quit when she found out she was pregnant.

"Please don’t be influenced by my smoking in this image! I’ll admit I enjoyed a few cigarettes a day between my late teens and early 30s, but that all went out of the window the minute I became pregnant with my first born!" she wrote.

Zeenat also expressed love and gratitude for Dimple in the post and shared how the latter was one of the few celebs who stood by her when times were tough.

"During a very difficult phase in my life she was one of a mere handful of people who publicly stood by me. This despite the criticism and scrutiny of her own life that the decision invited! In those trying times she revealed to me a strength of character that I admire to date," Zeenat wrote.

Netizens lauded her honesty in the comments section and also called it an example of strong women supporting each other.

Zeenat has been quite active on Instagram ever since she ventured into the social media platform and she is known for speaking her mind through her captions. However, a few days ago, a post of hers on the app stirred a controversy after she stated a couple must be in a live-in relationship before getting married.

It did not go down well with numerous other veterans of the industry, including Mukesh Khanna and Mumtaz, who stated that Zeenat was passing on a wrong message to the youngsters just to "look cool".