 Yudhra OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi's Film Online
The action-thriller film is directed by Ravi Udyawar and Shridhar Raghavan has done the screenplay

Updated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
Yudhra OTT Release Date | Trailer

Yudhra is an action-thriller film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role. The film was released in theatres on September 20, 2024, and it received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Yudhra?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is directed by Ravi Udyawar and Shridhar Raghavan has done the screenplay.

Plot

The film's plot revolves around Yudhra Rathore, who struggles with anger issues after the murder of his parents. Fueled by a desire for revenge, he gets involved in an undercover mission to dismantle a powerful drug syndicate led by Firoz. The unfolding events are revealed throughout the film.

Cast

Yudhra features Siddhant Chaturvedi as Yudhra Rathore, Malavika Mohanan as Nikhat Siddiqui, Raghav Juyal as Shafiq, Jared as young Yudhra, Ram Kapoor as Rehman Siddiqui, Gajraj Rao as Karthik Rathore, Shilpa Shukla as Renuka Bharadwaj, Sharvari Deshpande as Prerna Dixit, Saurabh Gokhale as Girish Dixit, Martin Fernandez as a masked man, Kabeer Bhartiya as Vinay, Abnubha Arora as Shilp, and Joao Mario as Sikander, among others.

All about Yudhra

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have produced the film with Excel Entertainment. Jay Pinak Oza has done the cinematography and Tushar Parekh has edited the film with Anand Subaya. The music is composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Prem Hardeep, and Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara.

