YRF Rejects Netflix's ₹215 Crore Offer For Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Alpha, Says It's 'Tentpole Movie' For The Company: Report

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari | Photo Via Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha, the female-led spy thriller announced in 2024, left fans excited from the moment of its announcement. The high-octane action thriller pairs Alia with Sharvari, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. However, the film was later postponed. Initially slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2025, the makers subsequently announced a new release date of April 17, 2026.

YRF Rejects Netflix's ₹215 Crore Offer For Alpha

Earlier, reports suggested that Alpha might opt for a direct OTT release amid Yash Raj Films' recent box-office setbacks. However, a new report confirms that the film will get a theatrical release. According to Variety India, claims had surfaced that YRF got a Rs 215 crore streaming deal with Netflix for a direct digital premiere, but the production banner rejected the offer and maintained that the film will release on the big screen.

'Alpha Is A Tentpole Movie For The Company'

In an official statement, the YRF spokesperson clarified that Alpha will release in theatres, adding that rumours of a direct OTT premiere appear to be attempts to portray a heroine-fronted film in an unflattering light. The spokesperson stated that Yash Raj Films does not put films from its theatrical slate directly on streaming platforms and takes immense pride in creating cinematic experiences, further describing Alpha as a 'tentpole movie' for the company.

'Alpha Is Attempt In Trying To Mount Something Incredibly Special'

The statement further reads, "Alpha is our attempt in trying to mount something incredibly special. With one of the finest actors of our country, Alia Bhatt, headlining the film, along with another brilliant young actor, Sharvari. We are hopeful that we have made a good film in Alpha and it will entertain everyone and prove that audiences will give the same amount of love to this film as they shower upon other action movies."

As of now, no new release date has been announced, confirming that Alpha is set to hit theatres on April 17, 2026.