'You've Called All Of Your Exes': Ananya Panday Calls Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter And Kartik Aaryan, Leaves Karan Johar & Ananya Birla In SHOCK - VIDEO | X

Karan Johar and Ananya Birla were left stunned after Ananya Panday decided to call her rumoured ex-boyfriends during one of the segments on Koffee With Karan Season 9. In the segment, where guests are asked to make a phone call, Ananya took an unexpected route by reaching out to her alleged former flames, leaving both Karan and Ananya Birla surprised.

She first called Aditya Roy Kapur, followed by Ishaan Khatter. Watching her make the calls, Karan quipped, "You are only calling your exes?" Ananya responded, "What can I do?"

However, what happened next grabbed everyone's attention. Ananya went a step further and video-called Kartik Aaryan, leaving Karan visibly shocked. Reacting to her move, Ananya Birla said, "You have called all of your exes." Calling the moment a "record breaker", Ananya Panday seemed amused by her own stunt.

Ananya Pandey calling all her exes Aditya Roy, Kartik Aryan and Ishaan Khattar, and Kartik just talking about how he won the National Award and getting late for receiving it 😭😭 Even Ishaan was Ananya's bf 💔 https://t.co/Dry8MU0R6s — Raj (@pictureabhmd) November 18, 2026

Ananya Panday called Kartik Aaryan and her other rumoured exes in Koffee with Karan . Karan Johar was shocked after seeing her exes . https://t.co/XG4qEMz52q — AK (@frozenframee) November 18, 2026

Karan, still taken aback, said, "I mean like what do I say? Can I just give you a hug?" Ananya, meanwhile, jokingly reacted, "My mom is not going to take me back in the house."

However, this wasn't the only moment that caught everyone's attention. Karan also labelled Ananya a "breakup chick". Reacting to the tag, the actress said, "This is not some compliment." Explaining why he gave her the title, Karan said, "She breaks up on Friday and she's broken like everyone will be. But on Monday, she is absolutely fine."

#KaranJohar :- Ananya is a break up chick of bollywood 🤣🤣🥲😅 #AnanyaPandey #KoffeeWithKaran https://t.co/AYSbCfBwmB — naman pandit (@namanpndit) November 18, 2026

Over the years, Ananya has been linked to all three actors, with dating rumours surrounding her and Ishaan Khatter surfacing during Khaali Peeli in 2020. They were frequently spotted together and reportedly parted ways in 2022, with Karan Johar later confirming their breakup on Koffee With Karan 7. Her dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur surfaced in 2022 after their appearance together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party, and the two reportedly ended their relationship in March 2024. Meanwhile, Ananya was also linked to Kartik Aaryan after they starred together in Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2019, but she had dismissed the dating speculation at the time, saying they were "just good friends".