YouTuber Sourav Joshi's Goa Vlog With Wife Avantika Bhatt Sparks Buzz Over 'Transparent' Dress Clip; Netizens Label It 'Inappropriate'

YouTuber Sourav Joshi's Goa Vlog With Wife Avantika Bhatt Sparks Buzz Over 'Transparent' Dress Clip | YouTube

Popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi has once again found himself at the centre of social media discussions after a clip from his latest Goa vlog went viral. The video, featuring his wife Avantika Bhatt, has caught viewers' attention, with many questioning how the particular moment made it into the final edit. Some viewers are also wondering whether such instances in his videos are intentional or accidental.

In the now-viral clip, Sourav is seen giving viewers a tour of the room during his Goa vacation with Avantika. As he steps out to show the private pool, the lighting falls on Avantika, making her outfit appear transparent on camera. The moment has since been widely shared on social media, with viewers questioning why the clip was not edited out before the vlog was uploaded.

A user shared the clip on social media saying, "The surprising thing is that the video was shot, edited, and then made public." Another asked, "Does Sourav Joshi posts Video like these intentionally or he doesn't even rechecks before posting. What was that camera angle bruh?" A user suggested, "He should have checked it first." Others continued to label the clip, "inappropriate."

मशहूर यूट्यूबर सौरभ जोशी ने अपनी ही पत्नी अवंतिका का 23 सेकेंड का वीडियो लीक कर दिया 🚨 हैरानी की बात ये है कि वीडियो शूट हुआ, एडिट हुआ और फिर पब्लिक भी कर दिया गया। ये वीडियो तो नॉर्मल था लेकिन उनका जो अगला वीडियो है वो...Read news https://t.co/akOc8FCl6p — Mr Shiva 🔱 (@MrShiva__) November 6, 2026

Does Sourav Joshi posts Video like these intentionally or he doesn't even rechecks before posting. What was that camera angle bruh??? https://t.co/9NCBXkYjor — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) November 4, 2026

पहले सौरभ जोशी ने अपनी बीवी का मुँह न दिखाकर पैसे कमाए अब वो बीवी के प्राइवेट पार्ट और वीडियो डालकर पैसे कमा रहा है 🤣 @grok तुम बताओ इसके पीछे क्या मामला है ऐसे वीडियो क्यों डाल रहा है 🤣 सोशल मीडिया में https://t.co/gok9q4xOIe https://t.co/mnkntNkg9d — Vinod Vishwakarma (@we_knowd) November 5, 2026

To be honest, I didn't understand what was wrong with Sourav Joshi's video at first. Then I realized it. How did Sourav Joshi post this video? He should have checked it first.😳 https://t.co/Xal4KmOAb3 — Shanu (@Shanu_3010) November 5, 2026

Public Reaction 😡 On Sourav Joshi Wife Avantika Bhatt Recent Inappropriate Viral Clip From Sourav Joshi Vlogs . . #souravjoshivlogs #souravjoshi #Avantikabhatt #YouTuber https://t.co/hmOUmeh7zS — Viral_Post PC (@viralclubzone) November 6, 2026

This is not the first time Sourav Joshi has faced criticism over the content of his vlogs. In October 2026, he sparked backlash after asking his wife, Avantika Bhatt, to drink water from their pet dog Oreo's bowl during a game of Truth or Dare. Although Avantika initially hesitated, she eventually completed the dare. The incident drew criticism from viewers, with several questioning why she was asked to do it. Sourav later defended himself, clarifying that the bowl had been washed and the water was clean. Earlier, in August 2026, he also faced criticism after a video showed him and his friends turning the back of a moving vehicle into a makeshift swimming pool, with viewers raising concerns about safety and water wastage.