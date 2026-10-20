‘Fake News Hai’: YouTuber Sourav Joshi Breaks Silence On Hosting ₹1 Crore Dandiya Night Rumours, Reacts To ‘Ambani Of YouTube’ Tag | YouTube

YouTuber Sourav Joshi has addressed rumours claiming that he spent Rs. 1 crore on a private dandiya night organised for his family at the request of his wife, Avantika Bhatt. In his latest vlog, Sourav dismissed the claims as false and clarified that the event was organised not just for his family but also for members of his society and extended family. Addressing the rumours, Sourav said, “Bilkul bhi fake news hai guys.”

Sourav Joshi Shuts Down Rumours Of Spending Rs. 1 Crore To Organise Dandiya Night For Family

In the vlog, he explained, “Ek cheez ke baare mein aur baat karni hai, hamne dandiya night karayi thi na, to ye chal raha hai ki isne Rs. 1 Crore laga ke dandiya night karwayi hai personal, apni family ke liye wo bhi Avantika ke kehne par. Jo bhi bilkul fake news hai, aisa bilkul bhi nahi hai guys.”

Sourav Joshi just cooked me 😭 after I post video in Instagram & X he opened his mouth, meanwhile Avantika who 3 months pegrent now family member want girl baby 🥹 #HappyDussehra #Vijayadashami #विजयादशमी श्री राम , #BiggBoss20 प्रतीक पावन , हार्दिक पांड्या , Carter Efe Lord Rama "Lord Rama — Rolexx. OG 👑 (@Kig__x76331) October 20, 2026

Sourav also told his fans that organising a dandiya night does not require spending such a massive amount. He clarified that the event was not exclusively for his family, adding that around 100 to 150 people attended the celebration.

Urging fans not to believe everything they come across on social media, the YouTuber said, “Jitne bhi Instagram pe jo bhi cheezein log viral karte hain na, sab fake hota hai. Kisi pe vishwas mat karna.”

Sourav further pointed out that several rumours about him continue to circulate online. Addressing another claim that has gained traction on social media, with people referring to him as the “Ambani of YouTube”, he dismissed the comparison, saying, “Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai.”

YouTuber Sourav Joshi’s earnings and net worth have often been a topic of discussion, given his massive following and luxurious lifestyle. According to a report by ABP Live, Sourav is estimated to earn around Rs. 4 crore per month through YouTube views, brand partnerships, channel memberships and fan funding. Meanwhile, estimates of his net worth vary across websites, with some reports placing it between Rs. 22 crore and Rs. 75 crore. However, these figures are not officially verified, and Sourav has not publicly disclosed his exact income or net worth.