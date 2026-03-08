YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Smiles In FIRST Video From Hospital After Suicide Attempt, Sunny Arya Aka Tehelka Visits Him - WATCH

Anurag Dobhal's Hospital Visit Video Surfaces | Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider attempted suicide on Saturday, March 7, after crashing his car during an Instagram live session. Calling it his 'final drive,' he was reportedly speeding at over 150 kmph on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad's Masuri area in a Toyota Fortuner while live on Instagram. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently admitted to the ICU.

Anurag Dobhal's Hospital Visit Video Surfaces

A new video circulating on social media shows Instagram user Deepak Kathuria sharing a clip from the hospital where he is seen holding Anurag's hand and asking him to smile as he lies on the hospital bed after the accident. Anurag is seen smiling, while the person recording the video is heard saying, "Dusra janam ho gaya na, Anurag bhai."

Another video shows Sunny Arya aka Tehelka, who appeared in Bigg Boss 17 with Anurag, visiting him at the hospital. Popular influencer Thara Bhai Joginder also shared several videos featuring Sunny from the hospital, urging fans to pray for Anurag’s speedy recovery.

During livestream on Instagram, Dobhal was heard saying, "Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give me love," before speeding up his car and adding, "Let’s go for the final drive." Moments before the video ended abruptly, he was heard saying, "Himmat thi lekin ab log hi nahi bache. Kisko phone karu?"

YouTuber and former Bigg Boss contestant Anurag Dobhal, better known as UK07 Rider allegedly attempted suicide while streaming live on Instagram. He reportedly hit a road divider while driving allegedly at the speed of 180km/h. Extremely disturbing.

Anurag's accident comes days after he recently alleged that he was mentally harassed by his family due to his inter-caste marriage.

Dobhal had said that he was depressed and contemplating suicide, adding that his family would be responsible for his death.