Your Fault OTT Release OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Your Fault is a romantic film which is based on Mercedes Ron's novel of the same name. It stars Nicole Wallace as Noah and Gabriel Guevara as Nick in the lead roles. The series will be released on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Your Fault?

The upcoming film is set to premiere on December 27, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "Nick and Noah are returning on December 27th. Will their love endure through it all?"

Plot

The plot follows Noah and Nick, who fall in love and decide to move in together, unaware of the challenges ahead. Their relationship initially flourishes, growing stronger despite their parents' attempts to undermine it. However, things begin to change when they enter college, and Nick encounters his ex. The unfolding events and their impact on Noah and Nick's relationship are revealed throughout the film.

Cast and production of Your Fault

The cast of the film includes Nicole Wallace as Noah, Gabriel Guevara as Nick, Marta Hazas, Gabriela Andrada as Sofia, Alex Bejar as Bria, Javier Morgade as Michael, Fran Morcillo as Simon, and Felipe Londono as Luca, among others. It is produced by Alex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang under Pokeepsie Films.