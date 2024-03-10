Young Royals Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Cast, Plot & Platform

Still Image From Young Royals Season 3 |

Young Royals Season 3 is all set to release online on Monday. You can watch the new season on Netflix. Season 3 will have a total of six episodes. The first five episodes will be premiered on March 11 at 3:00 am (Eastern Time).

Plot

The TV series called "Young Royals" is centered around an LGBTQ theme. It portrays the romantic relationship between two schoolboys, Prince Wilhelm of Sweden and Simon Eriksson, who meet at an elite boarding school and fall in love.

In the third season, they face the challenge of being together amidst Wilhelm's conflicting personal desires and duty, which forms the central conflict of the series.

Cast

Young Royals season 3 cast includes Malte Gårdinger as August, Frida Argento as Sara, Edvin Ryding as Prince Wilhelm, Nikita Uggla as Felice, Omar Rudberg as Simon, Beri Gerwise as Rosh, Fabian Penje as Henry, Carmen Gloria Pérez as Linda, Felicia Truedsson as Stella, Inti Zamora Sobrado as Ayub, Mimmi Cyon as Fredrika, Nils Wetterholm as Vincent, Nathalie Varli as Madison, Pernilla August as Queen Kristina, Samuel Astor as Nils, Tommy Wättring as Marcus, Xiao-Long Zhao as Alexander and Uno Elger as Walter.

All About Young Royals Season 3

The season finale will arrive on March 18, 2024. The series was originally made in the Swedish language however it will be available with English dubbing as well. The third season of the series will be the last season according to the show creator Ambjörn.

She said that she always imagined young royals being told in three parts. Young Royals has been directed by Erika Calmeyer and created by Lisa Ambjörn, Camilla Holter and Lars Beckrung.