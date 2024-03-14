Young Royals Forever OTT Release Date: Know About Platform, Plot & Cast |

Swedish teen drama series, Young Royals, is all set to return to OTT with its final season. People who adored the show are sad that the series is ending. In the trailer of the season finale, the cast members can be seen talking about the end of the show.

Where to watch Young Royals Forever

The OTT giant Netflix will stream the season finale of Young Royals starting March 18, 2024. In the trailer, one of the cast members, Omar Rudberg, says the makers should make a Young Royals movie "in five or two years". Another cast from the show, Edvin Ryding, calls for a "A Young Royals class reunion". Rudberg plays Simon Eriksson and Ryding plays Wilhelm of Sweden on the show.

Plot

Young Royals Forever offers a glimpse into the production of Season 3 of the series. The Swedish documentary features interviews with cast members, including Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding, who reflect on their character's journeys and the show's ending.

The lovebirds Simon and Wilhelm have faced several challenges. From secrets to sex tape scandals or keeping their romance under wraps, their relationship has been repeatedly put to the test. Season 2 threw another challenge in their way, as their sex tape got leaked.

Trailer

The trailer opens with Simon's internal struggle. He says, "I always try to be there for him, but whatever I do, it seems like it turns out wrong. Love shouldn't be this difficult."

The trailer reveals tension escalating between him and Wilhelm. Their happiness fades away as they encounter clashes and violence. The trailer leaves us with answered questions, hinting that it is a season filled with love and conflict.

Cast

Young Royals cast includes Edvin Ryding, Nikita Uggla, Frida Argento, Malte Gårdinger and Omar Rudberg. It was created by Lisa Ambjörn, Camilla Holter and Lars Beckung and produced by Lars Beckung under Nexiko AB production house.