'You will feel proud': Amid controversy, Manoj Bajpayee requests Tamil audience to watch 'The Family Man 2'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who essays the lead role in The Family Man 2, has reacted to the calls for banning the web series for allegedly presenting Tamilians in a highly objectionable manner.

In his latest interview with an entertainment portal, the actor emphasized how the show has been created by a team dominated by Tamilians, including directors, Raj and DK, actors Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni, and writer Suman, who have great regard for the Tamil culture.

The veteran actor told Bollywood Hungama that they know everything about the culture and respect everything about the society.

He said that they are the people who have been leading the show, they have created this show and have done everything possible to show their respect for the Tamil culture and sensibilities.

He also requested Tamil viewers to watch the show and assured them that they’d feel proud of the show after watching it as it believes in diversity.