'You will feel proud': Amid controversy, Manoj Bajpayee requests Tamil audience to watch 'The Family Man 2'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who essays the lead role in The Family Man 2, has reacted to the calls for banning the web series for allegedly presenting Tamilians in a highly objectionable manner.
In his latest interview with an entertainment portal, the actor emphasized how the show has been created by a team dominated by Tamilians, including directors, Raj and DK, actors Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni, and writer Suman, who have great regard for the Tamil culture.
The veteran actor told Bollywood Hungama that they know everything about the culture and respect everything about the society.
He said that they are the people who have been leading the show, they have created this show and have done everything possible to show their respect for the Tamil culture and sensibilities.
He also requested Tamil viewers to watch the show and assured them that they’d feel proud of the show after watching it as it believes in diversity.
Recently, the directors, Raj and DK, also issued a statement asking people to first watch the series and not decide on the basis of a few shots of the trailer.
"We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people. We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases," they said in a statement.
On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government had requested the Information & Broadcasting Ministry to either stop or ban the release of The Family Man Season 2 on the grounds that it discredited and distorted the historical struggle of Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka.
The second season of the show is set for release in the first week of June. It also features Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Gul Panag, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary among others in pivotal roles.
The story revolves around a middle-class man, Srikant, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The web series explores Srikant's tightrope walk as he strikes a balance between his undercover, low-paying job and being a husband and father.
The first season of the series received a thumping response for its thrilling storyline, amazing performances and crisp editing.
