'You Turned Our Lives Beautifully Upside Down': Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Twin Sons' 6-Month Birthday With Heartwarming Post |

Television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated a special milestone as their twin sons turned six months old. The couple took to social media to share adorable glimpses of their little ones, keeping their faces hidden with blue heart emojis. Marking the occasion, Divyanka penned a heartfelt note, revealing how the boys have brought two different yet equally lovable personalities into their lives.

Describing the twins' distinct traits, Divyanka wrote, “One has Papa’s charm and Mumma’s infectious smile, the other has Papa’s strength and Mumma’s independent streak.” She added, “Two little humans, so different yet equally capable of melting our hearts.”

Reflecting on how motherhood has transformed their everyday lives, the actress also spoke about the joy of watching her sons grow. She expressed how their little smiles have made even the simplest moments feel special.

Looking back at the day her babies arrived, Divyanka wrote, “Six months ago, you turned our perfectly planned lives beautifully upside down. If only we had signed up for this madness sooner!”

What Are Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Twins Named?

While the couple initially kept their little ones away from the spotlight, Divyanka and Vivek eventually revealed that their twin boys are named Daivik and Vaidvik. Speaking about their distinct personalities, Divyanka shared that Daivik had shown greater physical strength from the beginning, saying, “Shuru se ek to strength usme jyada thi.” She also revealed that Vaidvik had an incredible ability to recover quickly, explaining that he could heal himself “at double speed”.

After nearly a decade of marriage, Divyanka and Vivek embraced parenthood with the arrival of their twin boys on May 26, 2026. The couple, who tied the knot on July 8, 2016, announced their pregnancy on March 19, 2026, with a maternity photoshoot and a heartfelt note that read, “Plot twist after 10 years.” Divyanka had revealed that they had decided to start a family only when they felt ready, saying, “Vivek and I wanted the baby only now, we tried, and it happened. We are blessed.” The couple had also managed to keep the pregnancy under wraps for six months.