It's Daivik & Vaidvik! Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Reveal Twins' Names & Meanings Behind Them |

Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya have finally revealed the names of their twin baby boys. Until now, the couple had been fondly referring to their little ones as T1 and T2. Making the announcement special, the duo organised a fun clue-hunting game for their family, turning the name reveal into an exciting surprise.

Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Reveal Their Twin Sons' Names

Divyanka and Vivek involved their family members in a clue-finding game to reveal the names of their newborns. After Vivek's father found one of the clues, Divyanka shared the big reveal with her YouTube followers. Announcing the first baby's name, she said, "To hamare T1 ka hota hai khulasa. T1 ka naam hai Daivik." She later revealed that T2 has been named Vaidvik.

The actress also opened up about the thought and meaning behind the names. Explaining why they chose Daivik, Divyanka revealed that the baby has a strong personality, much like his father, Vivek. Recalling how he would firmly hold their fingers as an infant, she said, "Shuru se ek to strength usme jyada thi." She also mentioned that Daivik shares certain physical similarities with her.

On the other hand, the couple chose the name Vaidvik for their second son, whom Divyanka described as comparatively weaker. Explaining the meaning behind the name, she said that 'Vaid' means healer, while 'Dvik' signifies double. She associated the name with the idea of someone who can heal himself at twice the pace, describing it as, "Jo double gati pe khud ko heal kare." Vivek, meanwhile, shared his observation about the little one, saying, "He is so easy to please."

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya embraced parenthood nearly a decade after tying the knot in July 2016. The couple announced their pregnancy on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, through a heartfelt social media post, revealing that they were expecting their first child. Divyanka later shared that they had managed to keep the news private for six months. On May 26, 2026, the couple announced the arrival of their twin baby boys with a joint post that read, "We asked for happiness, God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys." Vivek also celebrated the milestone with the words, "Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!"