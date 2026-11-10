'Some Losses Leave Behind A Silence...': Divyanka Tripathi Pens Heartbreaking Note After Security Guard Dies In Mumbai Building Before Diwali

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Escape Mumbai Building Fire; Guard Dies | Instagram

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi penned an emotional note mourning the death of her building's security guard following a devastating fire that broke out in their Mumbai residential building on the night before Diwali and her husband Vivek Dahiya's birthday. Recalling the heartbreaking incident, the actress revealed that she, Vivek, their babies, family members and staff were at home when the fire broke out and managed to evacuate in time.

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Escape Mumbai Building Fire; Guard Dies

Taking to social media on Tuesday, November 10, Divyanka wrote, "Some losses leave behind a silence that never quite goes away." She recalled how Dhanpat was among the first people to welcome and bless their twin baby boys when they brought them home. The actress shared that she and Vivek had imagined him watching their boys grow up and spending time with the children in the years to come.

Divyanka revealed that she and her husband had initially planned to step out that evening, but their plans kept getting delayed. As they were home when the fire broke out, they spotted the danger in time and evacuated with their babies, family and staff.

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'Vivek Dahiya And I Struggled To Accept The News'

"Vivek and I struggled to accept the news. Even as we took refuge at a friend’s home, we kept hoping, praying that somehow it wasn’t true," she wrote.

The actress said the fire had dimmed the lights of their home that Diwali, but the loss of a precious life had left a darkness in their hearts that no amount of light could undo.

Pens Emotional Tribute

Paying a heartfelt tribute, Divyanka wrote, "Dhanpat Uncle, you were never just the guard of our building. You were part of our everyday lives, someone we trusted, someone we had imagined in our children’s tomorrow."

She concluded by saying that when her boys grow older, she and Vivek will tell them about the kind man who welcomed them home with his blessings.