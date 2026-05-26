'Mere Karan Arjun Aa Gaye': Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Welcome Twin Baby Boys After 10 Years Of Marriage

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya become parents to twin baby boys | Photo Via Instagram

Television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have stepped into a beautiful new phase of life as they welcomed twin baby boys. The couple, who had announced their pregnancy on March 19, shared the heartwarming news with fans and followers through a fun social media post. Adding a humorous Bollywood touch to their announcement, the proud parents wrote, "Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye," leaving fans delighted with their witty reference to the iconic film dialogue.

Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Become Parents To Twin Baby Boys

Taking to their Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 26, in a joint post, Divyanka and Vivek wrote, "The wait is finally over... 'The Boys' are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood. #Divek #babyboys #DivekBabies #twins #newparents" भारत-यूरोपीय संघ संबंध"

Check out the post:

'We Asked For Happiness...'

The announcement post read, "We asked for happiness... God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys."

The dreamy announcement graphic featured two baby boys dressed in matching blue knitted outfits, sitting amidst clouds and stars, perfectly capturing the joy and warmth of the special moment.

Celebs React

The announcement quickly went viral on social media, with fans, friends, and several television celebrities showering the couple with congratulatory messages and blessings for the newborns. Celebrities including Mahhi Vij, Hiten Tejwani, Yuvika Chaudhary, Karisma Tanna, Jamie Lever, Delnaaz Irani, and Monalisa, among others, flooded the comments section with love and warm wishes for the new parents and their newborn babies.

Divyanka and Vivek first met on the sets of the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Their friendship blossomed into love, and they tied the knot on July 8, 2016, in a grand yet intimate ceremony in Bhopal, attended by close friends and television industry colleagues.

With the arrival of their twin sons, the couple’s fans are now eagerly waiting to catch the first glimpse of the newest members of the Dahiya family.