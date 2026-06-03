'You Talk Nonsense, That's Why...': FWICE's Ashoke Pandit Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Support For Ranveer Singh Amid Don 3 Row

The ongoing controversy surrounding actor Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3 triggered reactions from across the film industry. A day after actress-politician Kangana Ranaut voiced her support for the actor, filmmaker and FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit responded strongly to her remarks, and accused her of commenting without understanding the full issue.

For those unversed, Kangana recently weighed in on the controversy during the trailer launch of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. Referring to the non-cooperation directive issued against Ranveer, she suggested that facing opposition is often a sign of growing stature and success.

However, Pandit believes many people have formed opinions based on headlines rather than the actual details of the dispute.

Ashoke Pandit Responds to Kangana Ranaut

Speaking to HT City, Pandit said several members of the film industry had criticised FWICE without fully understanding the federation's position.

“A lot of people in the industry have started abusing us. Yesterday, Kangana also said something. We are not understanding the whole issue, and people are just commenting. Kangana also said that even I have been banned by the industry. I said, ‘You talk nonsense, that’s why I banned you.’ I don’t care. There is a big issue of the industry here. You don’t even know the issue. You are just saying things. We are not against Ranveer. We are talking about what has happened,” Pandit informed the publication.

He further stressed that the federation's concerns are not directed at Ranveer Singh personally. According to Pandit, the issue is linked to professional commitments and the impact such situations can have on producers, technicians and workers involved in a film project.

Pandit also maintained that people should understand the facts before making public statements about the matter.

What Kangana Ranaut Said

Kangana addressed the controversy while promoting Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and compared Ranveer's situation with her own experiences in the industry.

“You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody! (smiles) Toh main ye kehna chahungi ki jab haisiyat badhti hai to dushman bhi badhte hain. Toh ab aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhey aur dushman na badhe. Toh aaj Ranveer Singh ko sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat ki unke itne dushman hain! Toh achcha hain… zindagi mein jab aap aagey badhte hain toh kai tarah ke obstacles aatey hain you can’t have a smooth walk always. Toh mere saath toh itna hua hain toh look, today I am doing well. Meri bhi achchi gaadi chal hi rahi hain. Toh okay kuch nahi farak padta, everything is going to be fine eventually,” she had said.

What Is the Don 3 Controversy?

The controversy began after reports emerged that Ranveer had exited Don 3, the latest installment of the popular franchise being developed by Excel Entertainment.

According to FWICE, producer-director Farhan Akhtar approached the federation claiming that the actor's departure caused substantial financial losses after significant pre-production work had already been completed.

Following the complaint, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh. However, the federation has repeatedly clarified that it has not imposed a ban on the actor and that its actions are aimed at addressing broader concerns related to accountability and professional commitments within the film industry.