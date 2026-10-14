‘You Need To Have A Baby To Realise’: Ishita Dutta Backs Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shift Demand, Says Production Houses Shouldn’t Belittle Actors - FPJ Exclusive

‘You Need To Have A Baby To Realise’: Ishita Dutta Backs Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shift Demand, Says Production Houses Shouldn’t Belittle Actors |

Drishyam: The Conclusion actress Ishita Dutta has weighed in on the debate surrounding Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour workday. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Ishita said, “I think it's not an unreasonable ask.” The mother of two pointed out that several male actors are neither mothers nor willing to work for 12–15 hours a day.

Ishita said production houses have the right to decline an eight-hour shift request, but questioning or ridiculing such a demand is unfair. In a candid conversation with FPJ, she explained, “I'm saying giving it or not (8 hour shift) is your personal choice, so production can say no but making a big deal about it and trying to not justify it that is where the problem lies.”

The actress further clarified that while a production house may prefer actors who can commit to 12–15-hour shifts, it cannot label someone else's request for an eight-hour workday unreasonable. Expressing her support for the debate as a mother, Ishita said, “There a lot of actors who you can take, who are willing to work for 12-15 hours. But you can not belittle the other person by saying that this is unreasonable ask.”

Taking a dig at those who dismiss the demand without understanding the challenges of motherhood, Ishita added, “You need to have a baby to realise how much of it goes.” Addressing actors who are comfortable working 12–15-hour shifts, she said that it was their personal choice. Ishita also revealed that she had worked longer hours herself, but the makers were considerate enough to let her leave early.

Speaking about her own position in the industry and whether she could make a similar demand, Ishita admitted that she was not yet in a position to do so. She said, “If you have the place where you can demand, I would also probably demand. I don't think I'm there yet.”

The debate around Deepika Padukone’s eight-hour workday demand gained momentum in 2025 following reports that disagreements over working hours and other professional terms contributed to her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Deepika later addressed the criticism, pointing out that several male superstars had followed eight-hour work schedules for years without facing similar scrutiny.