Ishita Dutta & Vatsal Sheth REVEAL Daughter Veda's Face On 1st Birthday; Helly Shah, Kishwer Merchant & Others Shower Love

Ishita Dutta & Vatsal Sheth REVEAL Daughter Veda's Face On 1st Birthday |

Taarzan: The Wonder Car actor Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta have revealed the face of their daughter, Veda, for the first time. Marking their little one's first birthday, the couple shared adorable family photos on Instagram and captioned the post, "And just like that, she is one."

Celebrating Veda's milestone birthday, Ishita and Vatsal wrote, "Happy Birthday, Veda." In the photos, the birthday girl looked adorable in a lemon-yellow dress, with her hair styled in cute ponytails adorned with pink ribbons. Meanwhile, the rest of the family coordinated in shades of blue. Ishita opted for a blue dress, while Vatsal complemented her look in a blue striped shirt paired with jeans.

Soon after the couple unveiled Veda's face, fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with love and birthday wishes. Actress Helly Shah commented, "Omg," before adding, "Happppy birthday dearest Veda." Actress Kishwer Merchant also extended her wishes, writing, "Happiest Birthday to her cutest." Several other users couldn't stop gushing over Veda's cuteness in the comments.

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta welcomed their daughter Veda in June 2025, nearly two years after embracing parenthood for the first time. The couple had welcomed their son, Vaayu, in July 2023 and often shared glimpses of their life as new parents on social media. Since Veda's arrival, the family of four has frequently delighted fans with adorable moments from their parenting journey.

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Vatsal and Ishita tied the knot on November 28, 2017, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple first met on the sets of the television show Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar and later fell in love. Vatsal is best known for starring in films such as Taarzan: The Wonder Car and Heroes, besides appearing in several popular television shows. Ishita Dutta, on the other hand, gained recognition with television serials before making a mark in Bollywood with films like Drishyam and Drishyam 2.