 ‘You Nailed It’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami’s Rumoured Girlfriend Pratiksha Honmukhe Gives A Look Of Love To Actor
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘You Nailed It’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami’s Rumoured Girlfriend Pratiksha Honmukhe Gives A Look Of Love To Actor

‘You Nailed It’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami’s Rumoured Girlfriend Pratiksha Honmukhe Gives A Look Of Love To Actor

Pratiksha Honmukhe, who is rumoured to be dating Bigg Boss 18 fame Shehzada Dhami, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her with him post his eviction. Sharing this picture, the actress can be seen rooting for him.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
article-image

Shehzada Dhami, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house is rumoured to be in a relationship with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai costar Pratiksha Honmukhe. However, the couple has refrained from this quite a few times and have strictly mentioned that they are the best of friends.

Read Also
‘Pratiksha Honmukhe Meri Khaas..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami Opens Up On Him Saying...
article-image

Well, Pratiksha, who is currently seen in Zee TV’s ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ took to her Instagram stories to cheer rumoured boyfriend Shehzada Dhami post his recent eviction from the Bigg Boss 18 house. Sharing a picture of the two dresses in traditionals, Pratiksha can be seen looking at the actor lovingly. With this picture, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame writes, ‘You nailed it.’

Shehzada too reshared this picture on his Instagram stories and posted a heart with the picture.

Have a look at the picture shared by Pratiksha here:

FPJ Shorts
'Petticoat Cancer': Can Draping Sarees Tightly Cause Skin Cancer? Know The Causes And Symptoms
'Petticoat Cancer': Can Draping Sarees Tightly Cause Skin Cancer? Know The Causes And Symptoms
Trump’s Comeback And Indian IT Stocks: How The 2024 US Election Is Shaping Market Gains
Trump’s Comeback And Indian IT Stocks: How The 2024 US Election Is Shaping Market Gains
IMI Delhi Launches Sustainability and Social Impact Programme
IMI Delhi Launches Sustainability and Social Impact Programme
Delhi: Unidentified Men Open Fire At Raj Mandir Hypermarket In Meera Bagh, Police Probe Underway; VIDEO
Delhi: Unidentified Men Open Fire At Raj Mandir Hypermarket In Meera Bagh, Police Probe Underway; VIDEO
Read Also
Pratiksha Honmukhe On Being THROWN OUT Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'What Happened With Me Wasn't...
article-image

Post his eviction from the show, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, when the actor was quizzed about him mentioning having ‘someone special’ outside the Bigg Boss house and whether he was referring to Pratiksha Honmukhe, the actor said, “Bichari Pratiksha. Umm, bahar mera koi hai, is ghar se bahar mera koi Bahut khaas hai. Aur khaas meri ma bhi hai, khaas mere bhai bhi hai, khaas meri bhabhiyan bhi hai, khaas mere bhatije, bhanjiya bhi hai aur ofcourse Pratiksha Meri ek Bahut closest friend bann chuki hai Kyun ki hum dono ne ek dukh ko, dard ko sath mein Saha hai. Toh apnapan toh aa hi jata hai.”

For the uninformed, there were rumours that the actor was in a relationship with Pratiksha Honmukhe and their relationship was one of the reasons why things turned difficult for the two on the show.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘You Nailed It’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami’s Rumoured Girlfriend Pratiksha Honmukhe...

‘You Nailed It’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami’s Rumoured Girlfriend Pratiksha Honmukhe...

Jackdaw OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Jackdaw OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

'This Is Our 9/11': Vikrant Massey Says People Don't Know Facts About Godhra At The Sabarmati Report...

'This Is Our 9/11': Vikrant Massey Says People Don't Know Facts About Godhra At The Sabarmati Report...

Soni Razdan Shares Adorable UNSEEN Photo Of Alia Bhatt & Raha To Wish Granddaughter On 2nd Birthday

Soni Razdan Shares Adorable UNSEEN Photo Of Alia Bhatt & Raha To Wish Granddaughter On 2nd Birthday

'Same But Different': Netizens Troll Baby John Makers For 'Copying' Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan Poster

'Same But Different': Netizens Troll Baby John Makers For 'Copying' Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan Poster