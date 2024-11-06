‘You Nailed It’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami’s Rumoured Girlfriend Pratiksha Honmukhe Gives A Look Of Love To Actor

Shehzada Dhami, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house is rumoured to be in a relationship with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai costar Pratiksha Honmukhe. However, the couple has refrained from this quite a few times and have strictly mentioned that they are the best of friends.

Well, Pratiksha, who is currently seen in Zee TV’s ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ took to her Instagram stories to cheer rumoured boyfriend Shehzada Dhami post his recent eviction from the Bigg Boss 18 house. Sharing a picture of the two dresses in traditionals, Pratiksha can be seen looking at the actor lovingly. With this picture, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame writes, ‘You nailed it.’

Shehzada too reshared this picture on his Instagram stories and posted a heart with the picture.

Have a look at the picture shared by Pratiksha here:

Post his eviction from the show, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, when the actor was quizzed about him mentioning having ‘someone special’ outside the Bigg Boss house and whether he was referring to Pratiksha Honmukhe, the actor said, “Bichari Pratiksha. Umm, bahar mera koi hai, is ghar se bahar mera koi Bahut khaas hai. Aur khaas meri ma bhi hai, khaas mere bhai bhi hai, khaas meri bhabhiyan bhi hai, khaas mere bhatije, bhanjiya bhi hai aur ofcourse Pratiksha Meri ek Bahut closest friend bann chuki hai Kyun ki hum dono ne ek dukh ko, dard ko sath mein Saha hai. Toh apnapan toh aa hi jata hai.”

For the uninformed, there were rumours that the actor was in a relationship with Pratiksha Honmukhe and their relationship was one of the reasons why things turned difficult for the two on the show.