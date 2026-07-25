'You Have Proved...': Prakash Raj Reacts To Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation; Congratulates CJP, Sonam Wangchuk

Prakash Raj Reacts To Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation | Instagram

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday took to social media to announce that he has submitted his resignation. Many celebrities have reacted to it, including Prakash Raj, who had joined the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The actor was supporting the protest from the beginning.

After Pradhan posted on social media about his resignation, the actor tweeted, "Congratulations, my dear Cockroaches. Dear Sonam Wangchuk sir and every single one who stood by the youth. You have proved that you can bring a regime down to its knees (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ my Dear Cockroaches.. Dear Sonam wangchuk sir and every single one who stood by the youth . You Have proved that you can bring a regime down to its knees . 💪💪💪 #justasking pic.twitter.com/efMYgbzxlf — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 25, 2026

Netizens React To Prakash Raj's Tweet

Reacting to the actor's tweet, one user wrote, "Congratulations to every Gen Z, youth, and every single citizen who joined Cockroach Janta Party in this movement. Hum Rukne Vaale Nahi…. (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Thank you for being a real hero and fighting on the ground. When the police attacked your vehicle, I thought they were going to beat you, but you didn't flinch or run away. You stood your ground. Bravo, sir. Congratulations to you, too (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Sir, you too played a major role in this war… Entire South India is proud of this Gen Z's achievement. And you stood as one of the mentors (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Bollywood Celebrities React

Many celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Vaani Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Ayesha Khan, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, and others have reacted to Pradhan's resignation.

In the past few days, many celebs like Salman Khan, Alia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others had posted about the student protest. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for Salman's post on Pradhan's resignation.

Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Pradhan shared a long note while announcing his resignation, and at the end he wrote, "I have submitted my resignation to the Hon'ble Prime Minister. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for his guidance, trust, and unwavering support. I also extend my sincere thanks to all my esteemed colleagues in the Council of Ministers, the officers and staff of the Ministry, and everyone with whom I had the privilege of working (sic)."