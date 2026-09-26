'You Have Never Made Me Feel Small...': Raghav Juyal Pens Heartfelt Note For The Paradise Co-Star Nani

Raghav Juyal Pens Heartwarming Note Nani | YouTube

Srikanth Odela's The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, was released on Thursday. The film, which received mixed reviews from critics, also features Raghav Juyal in the pivotal role, and on Saturday, the actor took to Instagram to share a long, heartfelt note for Nani. In his note, he mentioned how Nani never made him feel small and how the Telugu star heard him and understood him.

Raghav wrote, "There are very few people in life who become your safe place without even knowing it. For me, Nani dada is one of those people. I’ve tried many times to put into words what you mean to me, and honestly, I still don’t think words will ever be enough."

The Bads of Bollywood actor further wrote that he genuinely loves and admires Nani, not just as an actor but also as a human being. He wrote that in the film industry, things can sometimes feel uncertain and noisy, and there were moments when he felt completely lost. But whenever he has been at such crossroads, Nani was always there for him.

Raghav wrote, "Dada, you’ve sat me down and spoken to me for hours. About cinema, about my career, about life, and sometimes about nothing in particular. You’ve heard me and understood me. You’ve never made me feel small for being confused or emotional. And somehow, after talking to you every time, the weight on my heart feels a little lighter."

Nani's Guidance And Support

The dancer-turned-actor also mentioned in his note that Nani understands him and gave him a perspective. The Dassara actor helped him to understand what kind of films he wants to be a part of.

Raghav further wrote, "I admire your craft, your mind, your honesty, your kindness and, more than anything, the person you are when nobody is watching. But beyond all of that, I’m just incredibly grateful that life gave me someone like you during a time when I needed that kind of person. Nani dada, I hope you know how much you mean to me."

He further thanked Nani for picking up his phone, listening to him, and talking to him for hours when he is lost. "Some people mentor your career. Some people quietly hold your heart together. You have done both for me. I love you, Nani dada. More than I probably ever say (sic)," the note concluded.

The Paradise Box Office Collection

The Paradise earned Rs. 11.60 crore net at the box office from its paid previews on Wednesday. On Thursday, the movie minted Rs. 34.65 crore net, but on Friday, it showed a drop and collected Rs. 14.90 crore net. Till now, the movie has earned Rs. 61.15 crore net in India.