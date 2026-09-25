'Enjoyed Your Hilarious Trolls...': Nani Reacts To Mixed Response To His Film The Paradise

Nani On The Paradise Getting Mixed Response | YouTube

Srikanth Odela's The Paradise, starring Nani, was released on Thursday. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences, but it had a good opening at the box office. On Friday, Nani took to X to react to the mixed response that the film has received. The Natural Star thanked everyone for the love and the trolls as well.

Nani wrote, "I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audiences have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out. Thank you for everything is all I can say (sic)."

I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out.



Thank you for everything is… — Nani (@NameisNani) September 25, 2026

He further wrote that they made The Paradise with a lot of blood and sweat to give the audience a unique experience. "It’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude ♥️ Nani (sic)," the actor concluded.

The Paradise Box Office Collection

The Paradise took a bumper opening at the box office. During its paid previews on Wednesday, the movie earned Rs. 11.60 crore net at the box office in India, and on Thursday, the movie minted Rs. 34.65 crore net. So, the total till now is Rs. 46.25 crore net.

Let's wait and watch how much the movie will earn on its second day.

The Paradise Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 1.5 stars and wrote, "While the film is a visual treat for all Nani fans, some might be disappointed with the film in totality due to the not-so-relevant and slightly unbelievable narrative. Skipping this film seems a better option for those who do not prefer hardcore violence and spineless action!"