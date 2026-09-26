The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani's Film Sees 57% Drop After Big Opening, But Worldwide Gross Nears ₹100 Crore

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Nani’s The Paradise opened strongly at the box office, recording the biggest opening of the actor’s career. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film marks the reunion of Nani and the filmmaker after their successful 2023 collaboration Dasara. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles. However, amid mixed reviews, the film witnessed a sharp fall in collections on Day 2, marking its first drop.

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, The Paradise collected Rs 14.90 crore net in India on Day 2 from 7,049 shows. This represents a 57% drop fom its Day 1 net collection of Rs 34.65 crore. The film’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 72.50 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 61.15 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 4 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 26 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 98.50 crore.

The Paradise Budget

According to a report by 123Telugu, the makers are reportedly facing delays due to production issues. The report also suggested that the film’s budget has crossed Rs 200 crore, with its large scale contributing to the increased costs.

Considering the reported Rs 200 crore-plus budget, the Rs 14.90 crore Day 2 net collection can be described as a weak or concerning daily figure. However, the film has already built a substantial worldwide gross, and its performance over the coming days will determine whether it can recover its reported costs.

The Paradise Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave The Paradise 1.5 stars and wrote, "While the film is a visual treat for all Nani fans, some might be disappointed with the film in totality due to the not-so-relevant and slightly unbelievable narrative. Skipping this film seems a better option for those who do not prefer hardcore violence and spineless action!"