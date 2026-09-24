The Paradise Review: Nani And Sonali Kulkarni Shine Despite Narrative Flaws, Raghav Juyal Doesn't Glitter Despite Wearing Gold

A still from The Paradise teaser | YouTube

Director: Srikanth Odela

Cast: Nani, Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Easwari Rao, Tanikella Bharani, Raja Ravindra, MS Chowdary, Ram Jagan

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 1.5 stars

One of South cinema's (esp. Telugu) most dependable stars is superstar Nani, whose most awaited film The Paradise released today. Will this film elevate him to further superstardom, or will it prove to be a ‘star-doom’ for him? Let's find out.

The film mirrors the lives of Jadal (Nani) and his mother Shamakka (Sonali Kulkarni) who belong to a marginalised tribe in post-Independence Secunderabad. For their entire community, even uttering the term ‘freedom’ seems like a luxury, let alone living freely.

All of these and much more because of the merciless ruler Malik (Mohan Babu), who leaves no stone unturned when it comes to torturing and mercilessness (even a pregnant woman is not spared!). When Jadal is born, everyone looks up to him as their saviour who could free them from bonded labour that has lasted many years.

Whether Jadal succeeds in becoming the fitting reply to his tribe's wishes and dreams and frees them from Malik's clutches is what unfolds as the film progresses.

Actors' performance

The film belongs totally to Nani, who single-handedly shoulders the narrative, even when the screenplay stumbles at many places. Those planning to see the film to witness the trademark ‘Nani-isms’ will be a bit disappointed. Nani is ably supported by decent performances from Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar, and Mohan Babu.

Sampoornesh Babu and Easwari Rao deliver decent performances in supporting roles. As for Raghav Juyal, a word of caution is needed. During his quest for pan-India stardom, he really requires wiser script choices, and films like The Paradise are precisely the kind he must avoid for career longevity. Ironically, even though his character is loaded with gold, he fails to glitter in the film!

Direction, Music and Aesthetics

The film’s director Srikanth Odela divides the film into chapters, each with a title (like ‘Womb of Scars’, ‘Womb of War’, Butterfly, etc.). While Srikanth sporadically goes overboard with visually and emotionally uncomfortable violence in his push for impact, that doesn't diminish his directorial craft which truly shines in the film- only at periodic intervals. All those who go to the theatres expecting the magic he wove with Nani in their previous blockbuster Dasara will surely be disappointed with The Paradise.

Adding to the film’s disappointment is its editing (Navin Nooli) which was needed most in several places. The film’s cinematography (Sai) is decent. The film’s music (Anirudh Ravichander ) is surely one of the film’s highlights, just like its background music.

FPJ verdict

While the film is a visual treat for all Nani fans, some might be disappointed with the film in totality due to the not-so-relevant and slightly unbelievable narrative. Skipping this film seems a better option for those who do not prefer hardcore violence and spineless action!