The Paradise X Review: 'Absolute Mass, Deserves Oscar' Nani's Performance Wins Hearts; Netizens Call Jail Scene 'Pure Goosebumps'

The Paradise X Review | Instagram

Nani’s highly anticipated film The Paradise has already started making noise on social media, even before its official theatrical release on September 24. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film has managed to generate considerable excitement among Nani’s fans, with some early viewers catching Wednesday evening screenings and sharing their reactions online.

The Paradise X Review

Among the scenes generating the most excitement online is Nani’s much-talked-about jail fight sequence. One fan wrote, “Nani’s jail fight intro is absolute mass! That elevation. That execution. That Anirudh BGM! Blockbuster. Srikanth Odela × Anirudh = pure fire!”

Another social media user highlighted the wait for Nani’s appearance, claiming, “Nani’s entry comes only after 25 minutes into the film. His entry starts with a massive fight sequence, and the jail fight scene is around 10 minutes of Nani’s screen time.”

The actor’s performance has also become a major talking point among early viewers. One enthusiastic reaction read, “Nani deserves an Oscar for his performance in The Paradise movie. Indian cinema f**ked here.”

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About The Paradise

The Paradise marks the reunion of Nani and director Srikanth Odela, who previously collaborated on the 2023 blockbuster Dasara. Produced by SLV Cinemas, the film also features Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

Nani Seeks CM's Permission To Visit Hyderabad Theatre For The Paradise Premiere

Earlier today, Nani made a special request to the Telangana government, expressing his desire to watch the premiere of *The Paradise* at a theatre on Hyderabad’s RTC X Roads alongside the masses. The actor said that watching films with fellow moviegoers has always held a special place in his heart and assured that following all necessary protocols and safety guidelines would remain his top priority.

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Following this, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy advised Nani to submit an official application to the local police station so that the authorities could assess the requirements for crowd management and public safety.