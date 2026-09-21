The Paradise: Nani's Film Gets Ticket Price Hike In Telangana, Special Show A Day Before Release

Nani’s much-awaited action thriller The Paradise is set to release in theatres on September 24. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the Telangana Home Department has approved a ticket price hike for the film and also permitted a special screening a day before its release.

The revised ticket prices will reportedly be applicable from September 24 to September 27. The government order allows theatres to screen the film up to five times a day during this period, according to a report by TOI.

Under the approved pricing structure, single-screen theatres can charge an additional Rs 48 over the existing ticket price. Multiplexes and special theatres have been permitted to increase ticket prices by Rs 95.

The government has also allowed a special screening of The Paradise on September 23 at 6:30 pm. Tickets for the special show have been fixed at Rs 500.

Ticket hike revised after four days

The approved ticket hike will be reduced after the film’s first four days in theatres. From September 28 to October 3, single-screen theatres will be allowed to charge an additional Rs 23, while multiplexes and special theatres can increase prices by Rs 45 over the existing rates.

The government approval has also come with certain conditions for the film’s producers and participating theatres. Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, the production house behind The Paradise, has been directed to contribute Rs 1 crore to the Telugu Film Industry Employees Welfare Committee.

Participating theatres have also been asked to use the screenings to spread public awareness. Reportedly, they will be required to display advertisements and messages highlighting the harmful effects of narcotics and drugs, along with messages creating awareness about cybercrime.

About The Paradise

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise features Nani in the lead role. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu.

Keerthy Suresh is also set to make a special appearance in the action thriller.