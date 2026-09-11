Nani Confirms The Paradise Will Release Without A Trailer; Refuses To Label It A ‘Pan-India’ Film- WATCH

Nani Confirms The Paradise Will Release Without A Trailer |

Tollywood star Nani has confirmed that his upcoming film The Paradise will release without a trailer. At a recent press meet, the actor revealed that while he personally wanted to put out a good trailer, the team collectively decided against it. Nani also opened up about the film's "beautiful mother and son story."

During the press meet on Friday, the 42-year-old actor said, "I think there won't be a trailer for Paradise," as reported by India Today. He added, "Even though I personally don't like it and really want to cut a good trailer, the entire team collectively made a decision." Nani reiterated towards the end of the interaction that The Paradise will indeed release without a trailer.

Nani also clarified that the makers do not want to position The Paradise as a "pan-India film". While the film will be released in multiple languages apart from Telugu, he stressed that Telugu remains its primary target.

"Telugu is definitely our prime target, and I hope audiences in other languages also watch Paradise and enjoy it equally," Nani said.

The Paradise runtime

The final cut of The Paradise has also been locked, with the film having a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes.

The Paradise Cast & Crew

According to the latest available information, The Paradise is an upcoming Telugu action thriller directed by Srikanth Odela, who reunites with Nani after Dasara. The film stars Nani in the lead, with Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal among the principal cast; Juyal plays the negative role of Vikram Maalik. Keerthy Suresh is also set to make a special appearance in the song “Yeshanagula”. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film follows a marginalised community battling discrimination and fighting for citizenship, with Nani's character emerging as an unexpected leader. The film is written and directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas.