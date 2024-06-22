'You Feel Like Hugging Your Father': Isha Koppikar Recalls Getting 'Uncomfortable' Romancing Older Actors

Isha Koppikar | Instagram

Isha Koppikar is one of the well-known faces of the Hindi film industry. she has contributed to films since the 2000s. Recently the actress talked about romancing older actors. According to her, that was uncomfortable.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Isha talked about her experience working with senior actors such as Suniel Shetty in Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, and Govinda in Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya.

She stated, "You do feel uncomfortable when you work with someone 30 or 20 years older than you. I felt uncomfortable when I was working with elderly heroes. You don't get the feeling like you are hugging your partner or lover, you feel like you are hugging your father. I used to feel that. I was new, I thought this was the norm.

"You are an actor, you focus on your part and forget they are elderly. You wouldn't feel cringe with everyone, some of them had maintained themselves very well and wouldn't look their age, but some obviously had that air and demeanour of a senior, due to age and experience in the industry."

She also talked about the age-gap issues in the industry, and how actresses over 35 often find themselves playing the role of mothers whereas male actors are playing lead roles in their 50s and romancing actresses half their age.

On a concluding note, she stated, "They should understand what they look and accordingly play the part. I hope this changes, because the audience is not foolish. I have seen them in theatres saying, ‘Ye kitna buddha lag raha hai, ghar pe baith; apni beti ki umar ki ladki saath romance kar raha hai.' They say this bluntly, which is the truth. Because of social media, everyone knows this."

Isha made her acting debut in 1998 with Ek Tha Dil Ek Thi Dhadkan, and has since given some incredible performances in films like as Fiza, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Company, Kaante, Pinjar, Don, and Dil Ka Rishta.

The actress most recently appeared in the Tamil-language science fiction film Ayalaan, which also starred Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sharad Kelkar. R. Ravikumar wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Kotapadi J. Rajesh under the banner KJR Studios.

On a personal front, she married restaurateur Timmy Narang in 2009. According to reports, their love story began in the gym, and they had known each other for three years prior to dating. They have one daughter, Rianna.

This year, in January, the couple dissolved their 14-year marriage. According to a close source, the couple divorced due to compatibility concerns.