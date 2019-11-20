You don't have any manners? Jaya Bachchan angry at media for taking pics at Manish Malhotra's residence

Seeing the photographers gathered outside the Malhotra residence, Bachchan, it seems, was not happy. As she was leaving the place, she was heard telling the media persons: "You don't have any manners na? You don't think about what the situation is. When such an incident (death) will take place in your houses, then I want to see how you react to it."

She then got into her car with her daughter and left.

This is not the first time that Jaya Bachchan's has taken on photographers at work in public places.

Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Raveena Tandon, Anil Thadani, Arjun Kapoor, Farah Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Rohit Dhawan also visited the Malhotra residence to offer their condolences.

Chunky Panday, Nushrat Bharucha, Athiya Shetty, Diana Penty, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Sophie Choudry, Shaina NC, Kehkashan Patel, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nandita Mahtani, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Apoorva Mehta, Shamita Shetty, Iulia Vantur, Sidharth Malhotra, Juno Chopra, Sonali Bendre Behl, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Kanika Kapoor were also spotted.