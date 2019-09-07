Jaya Bachchan runs up on stage at fashion show to hug this model

Bollywood

Actress Deepika Padukone was the showstopper of the event. Deepika looked gorgeous as she walked the ramp in a richly embellished silver embroidered lehenga.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla organised a fashion show to celebrate the completion of 33 years of their label. Actress Deepika Padukone was the showstopper of the event. Deepika looked gorgeous as she walked the ramp in a richly embellished silver embroidered lehenga.

Also present at the event was Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Twinkle Khanna, Rinkie Khanna, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Sunita, and Rhea Kapoor.

Towards the end of the show, Deepika Padukone broke into a jig to the Disco Deewane song along with the other models on stage. Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla also shook a leg with the actor and other models. Amidst this, Jaya Bachchan walked up to the stage and hugged a model. This sudden action of Jaya Bachchan, left everyone wondering who the young man was.

It turns out that the young man in question was Meezaan Jaffrey. He made his debut this year with the film Malaal. He is also rumoured to be in a hush-hush relationship with Jaya’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The two, who have been good friends for a while, have often been spotted together in the city.

