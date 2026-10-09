 'You Choose To Ignore My...': Bipasha Basu REACTS To Viral Video Suggesting She Got 'Angry' At Paparazzi
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HomeEntertainment'You Choose To Ignore My...': Bipasha Basu REACTS To Viral Video Suggesting She Got 'Angry' At Paparazzi

'You Choose To Ignore My...': Bipasha Basu REACTS To Viral Video Suggesting She Got 'Angry' At Paparazzi

Bipasha Basu addressed a viral video that portrayed her as upset with photographers after she questioned their presence outside a studio. The actress clarified that she was simply heading to work and wanted to be on time.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 09, 2026, 03:15 PM IST
'You Choose To Ignore My...': Bipasha Basu REACTS To Viral Video Suggesting She Got 'Angry' At Paparazzi
Bipasha Basu Reacts To Viral 'Angry' Paparazzi Video | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Bipasha Basu, who has been away from films for several years, is often spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai. On Thursday, October 8, the actress was spotted outside a studio in the city. However, after she skipped posing for the cameras and questioned who had called the paparazzi, some assumed that she was angry.

A pap page subsequently shared a video suggesting that Bipasha had lost her cool at the photographers. Reacting to the viral clip, the actress took to Instagram to clarify her stance and objected to the background music used in the video.

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Bipasha Basu Reacts To Viral 'Angry' Paparazzi Video

Sharing her response on Instagram Stories, Bipasha wrote, “Please tell me what is this background music? Someone is going to work and likes to be on time.. but just because we question your presence doesn't mean i am angry. You choose to ignore my Thank you at the end conveniently. Anyways, I have no issue with paps ever. :) Most of them are very respectful towards me always."

Check it out:

With her clarification, Bipasha made it clear that questioning the paparazzi's presence did not mean she was angry with them.

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Work Front

Bipasha was last seen in the MX Player crime thriller series Dangerous, which also starred her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and premiered in 2020.

Following her marriage to Grover, her co-star in the 2015 horror film Alone, in 2016, Bipasha stepped away from acting to focus on her personal life. In 2018, she made a cameo appearance as herself in the comedy film Welcome to New York.

As of now, the actress has not announced any upcoming projects.

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