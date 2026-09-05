Bipasha Basu Recalls Brutal Body-Shaming After Daughter Devi's Birth: 'Insensitive Paps Took Bizarre Photos Of Me'

Bipasha Basu Recalls 'Major' Body-Shaming After Daughter's Birth | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Bipasha Basu has opened up about the intense body-shaming and trolling she faced after welcoming her daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in 2022 with husband Karan Singh Grover. The 47-year-old star spoke candidly about the unrealistic expectations placed on women, particularly mothers, to regain their pre-pregnancy bodies almost immediately after giving birth.

Bipasha Basu Recalls 'Major' Body-Shaming After Daughter's Birth

"The conversation around women’s bodies is quite bizarre even now. Magically, when you give birth, you are supposed to get back into the shape of your twenties even when you are in your forties. What's expected of a 20-year-old is expected of a 40-year-old," Bipasha told Elle India.

'Went Throught Major, Major Trolling'

Further, the actress stated that women who do not "bounce back" quickly after childbirth are often subjected to harsh trolling. She described the criticism as "massively brutal" and revealed that she experienced it herself after the birth of her daughter, Devi. Bipasha said she faced "major, major trolling" during that period.

Paps Took 'Really Bizarre' Photos Of Me: Bipasha Basu

Bipasha further revealed that a few insensitive paparazzi photographers took "really bizarre pictures" of her during that period. She pointed out that people often fail to recognise the effort a woman puts in after becoming a mother while managing her baby, personal life, lifestyle and other pressures.

"Nobody really cares. Everybody expects you to bounce back," the actress said, highlighting the unrealistic expectations placed on new mothers.

Despite the negativity, Bipasha said she remains confident enough not to let public opinion dictate her choices. She knows her own journey and understands the work required to achieve her goals.