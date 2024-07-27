'You Can’t Be Signing Big Star For ₹100 Crore...': Samir Soni Blames Karan Johar, Farah Khan For Rising Star Fees In Bollywood

Samir Soni, Karan Johar & Farah Khan |

Actor Samir Soni has always been vocal about his thoughts and never shielded away from talking about what he feels is right. Recently, the actor became a part of the debate on the rise in fees of stars and entourage costs in Bollywood. The Nikamma actor stated that filmmaker Karan Johar and Farah Khan are responsible for the rise in entourage costs.

According to Soni, it's always the actors who have been criticised for charging a huge amount, but if we look at the other side it's the filmmakers who let them demand the films. Speaking about it to Ujjwal Trivedi, he said, “All I would like to say to Karan and Farah is that if you think the expenses are rising, you are the ones who are paying for all of it. You can’t be signing a big star for Rs 100 crore and then say that these guys take a lot of money. Kuch kami toh aap mein bhi hai (There are some shortcomings in you, too). Because otherwise, there are people who will work for Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh also. You’ve done this."

Both Karan Johar and Farah Khan have earlier in interviews talked about top actors having outrageous demands calling it a waste of resources.

Before Samir Soni, even actor Rajeev Khandelwal made similar comments about Karan and Farah having views about actors' expenses and their comments.

Rajeev was questioned about Karan's comment on actors charging Rs 35 crore but struggle to deliver Rs 3.5 crore openings. Talking to Siddharth Kannan he said, “But who agreed to give them the Rs 35 crore in the first place? If not Rs 35 crore, someone must’ve given them Rs 30 crore. Was it you who used to give them Rs 25 crore? Till the time when Rs 25 crore was working for you, it was fine, but now that it’s not, you’re coming out and complaining about high salaries. Who spoiled them? You created these monsters.”

On the work front, Samir Soni was last seen in Nikamma starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty. He played the role of Raman Singh in the film. It was directed by Sabbir Khan.