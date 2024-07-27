Hrithik Roshan To Abhishek Bachchan: Celebs Visit Farah Khan’s House After Her Mother Menaka Irani's Death

By: Shefali Fernandes | July 27, 2024
Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother, Maneka Irani, died in Mumbai on Friday. Several celebrities arrived at their residence to pay their condolences.
Actress Raveena Tandon wore a white kurta as she was spotted at Farah Khan's home.
Dressed in a white shirt and blue denim jeans, John Abraham also paid his last respects.
Hrithik Roshan visited the director's home to offer heartfelt condolences for her loss.
Abhishek Bachchan's sister, Shweta Bachchan, was also seen.
Abhishek Bachchan, who worked with Farah Khan in the movie Happy New Year, arrived at her residence.
The Archies actor Agastya Nanda was also seen.
Farah Khan's close friend, tennis star Sania Mirza, arrived at her residence to offer emotional support.
Malaika Arora's sister, Amrita Arora was seen with their mother.
Actress Sonali Bendre visiti Farah Khan's residence today to pay her condolences.
Boman Irani arrived with his wife, Zenobia Irani, at Farah Khan's home.
Anil Kapoor, who has been good friends for many years, with Farah Khan was seen at the filmmaker's residence.
Dressed in white, Kajol also made her way to Farah Khan's house.
