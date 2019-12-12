You can be yourself around him: Saiee Manjrekar says Salman Khan is the 'sweetest'

I had done few screen tests and she got the confirmation call. My father was very happy to hear it but told that I need to work hard now as this has come to you and you need to prove that you are worthy of it.”

Saiee says her father never recommended her name to anyone, “He never said that he will not support me, he was fine with whatever I want to do. But he did not really recommend me anywhere. My mother was also supportive of me, she told me you should give your best in whatever you choose to do that is something has always stuck with me.

Actually he never got a chance to recommend my name because I told him about my plans this year and told him that after I appear for my 12th grade exams I would want to take a gap from studies and try acting. Both of them said okay to this, let’s look at few scripts and see what is happening.

In March this year, my father was reading few scripts for me, in April I got a call from Salman sir’s office saying that they are considering me for Dabangg, so start preparing this is how I got the project. Everything happened so fast that, we never really got a chance to sit and discuss whether my father should do a film for me or something like that.”

Asked her how was it to be on the sets with Salman for the first time? To this she says, “I thought I would be intimidated because he is such a huge star and he has that aura about him. But when you meet him personally, he is the sweetest persons and you can be yourself when he is around.