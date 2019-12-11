Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar promote 'Dabangg 3' in style

Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Saiee M Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan were spotted outside Mehboob Studio for promotion of their upcoming film 'Dabangg 3' in Mumbai. Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma also marked his presence during movie promotion. They posed for the paparazzi before entering the studio.
