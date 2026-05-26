'You Are Not Stopping Him, But...': Did Sanjay Gupta React To FWICE's Ban On Ranveer Singh Amid Don 3 Row?

Sanjay Gupta / Ranveer Singh | X / Instagram

On Monday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), during a press conference, announced that they have issued a 'non-cooperative directive' against Ranveer Singh, and no member of the federation will work with the actor until the Don 3 issue is resolved. While many netizens were quite upset with FWICE's decision, not many Bollywood celebs have reacted to it.

Now, on Tuesday, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta shared a tweet, and without naming anyone, he wrote about how a ban on an A-list hero will affect the workers. He tweeted, "When an A List Hero shoots there are more than 300 workers working on sets. Ban him and you are not stopping him but depriving the workers of their livelihood. What sense does it even make???"

When an A List Hero shoots there are more than 300 workers working on sets.

Ban him and you are not stopping him but depriving the workers of their livelihood.

What sense does it even make??? — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) May 26, 2026

Gupta didn't write anyone's name in his tweet, but it hints that he is talking about Ranveer being banned by FWICE.

Netizens React To Sanjay Gupta's Tweet

Reacting to Gupta's tweet, a netizen questioned, "Sanjay sir, tell me one thing, why is this matter escalating so much? Why don't Farhan and Ranveer sit down together and solve this, why are they bent on defaming each other? (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "I think Ranveer should just explain his side , or move legally. It's basically a contract dispute. Or Just communicate it to the Association (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "What benefits do these worker-members get for being part of the association? Is there any unemployment insurance? Otherwise makes no sense to be obey the diktat of any union guild (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ranveer Singh's Statement After FWICE's Decision

On Monday evening, the spokesperson of Ranveer shared a statement, which read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

The statement further read, "While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance."